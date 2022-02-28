NDC writes to Commonwealth Secretariat over ‘criminal persecutions’ of its members by government

Politics of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Commonwealth Secretariat in the United Kingdom (UK) against what they believe is the bad governance Ghanaians are experiencing at the moment and also the criminal ‘persecutions’ of its members by the Akufo-Addo administration.



Addressing the media in Accra on Monday, February 28, General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia said there have been acts of human rights violations and harassment against its leaders and supporters by the government.



This, he said, threatens the peace and security of the country, hence their petition.



The chief scribe of the NDC mentioned the case against former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Dr. Stephen Opuni as a case of political witch-hunting.



He added that the trials of the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson are all criminal persecutions.



He said the action of the government threatens the country’s political stability and also erodes democratic values. Therefore, the NDC wants the Commonwealth to monitor the situation and act on it.



“If you are a member of Commonwealth and you deviate from those practices of good governance there are structures we can trigger to draw your attention to those deficits in your democratic practice.



"In the worst-case scenario, you could be suspended from the Commonwealth as we saw Zimbabwe and other countries, at one time or the other having been sanctioned by the suspension.



“We have seen that some practices of bad governance in Ghana of late seem to contradict the core beliefs of the Commonwealth and so we have written to the Secretary-General of Commonwealth drawing her attention to those lapses.



"So our government can be called to order and things must be done in the country.”