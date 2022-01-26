NDC would not be party to E-Levy even if it is passed - Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare

Politics of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government can pass E-Levy if all 138-majority caucus MPs are present



Any hardship Ghanaians experience due to E-Levy should be attributed to the NPP, MP



NDC would continue to oppose E-Levy, Techiman North MP





The Techiman North MP, Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare, has said the NDC would not be party to the approval of the E-Levy even if government gets the numbers to pass the bill when it is re-laid in parliament.



Speaking at a town hall meeting in Kumasi, she said because the Majority Caucus in parliament has 138, it would have the numbers to pass the E-Levy bill if all their members are present.



The MP (Member of Parliament), however, added that her party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would continue to vote against the bill.



“We’re 137 NDC MPs in the Minority. Anytime there will be discussions on the E-levy Bill, which will require us to vote in support of the bill that will affect Ghanaians livelihood, families and businesses, we the NDC MPs will vigorously resist it. We the NDC MPs respect ourselves. We don’t chase after money. We know that the task ahead of us is bigger than any sum any organisation or individual could give to us.



“The progress and development of the country is our concern. However, the E-levy Bill requires a simple majority to become a law. Now the NPP has 138 MPs in Parliament. Which means if they all assemble to vote in favour of the Bill, it will be passed. If that happens, we the NDC MPs will like to state that, we would not be party to the Bill,” the MP was quoted by myjoyonline.



Ofosu Agyare added that any hardships faced by Ghanaians due to the passage of the 1.75 E-Levy would be the fault of only the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Any inconveniences that will be posed by the levy must be attributed to the New Patriotic Party. We will not be a party to the e-levy. It’s a tax that has no justification and significance,” she said.