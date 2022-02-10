NDC would have imposed more progressive taxes - Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Sammy Gyamfi, a National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress has disclosed that if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were in power, they would have imposed progressive taxes to benefit the Citizens.



He made the point on February 7, 2022, on GTV’s Breakfast Show.



Electronic Transfer Levy (commonly known as Electronic Levy or E-levy) is a tax applied on transactions made on electronic or digital platforms.



On 17th November 2021, the Minister for Finance announced during the presentation of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government to the Parliament of Ghana, the introduction of an “Electronic Transfer Levy” or “E-Levy” of 1.75 percent on electronic transactions above GHs 100 (US$16) per day to take effect from 1st February 2022.



The tax, also known as E-Levy has been the bone of contention since the government presented its 2022 Budget statement to the House last year.



In explaining what the opposition would have done differently, Sammy Gyamfi said “we would have imposed progressive taxes that ensures that everyone pays taxes according to their means so the rich pays more and the poor pays less, that is the true meaning of socio democracy”.



Speaking on the new presidential jet acquired for President Akufo-Addo, he added that the Dassault Falcon 900EX is in very good condition because it has been in use since 2008 when Former President John Kufuor purchased it and has served former Presidents John Evans Atta-Mills and John Mahama. He asked that “in an instance where the Dassault Falcon 900EX was in a bad condition, can’t our President fly commercial?



Sammy Gyamfi’s position is that the profligate spending lifestyle of the government is the bane of economic hardship in the country but was quick to add that it can be fixed.