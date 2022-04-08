NDC won’t withdraw from any by-elections; we’ll resist NPP’s violence – Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The General secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, has dared the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to exhibit their worse violence should there be a by-elections in the Assin North Constituency.



Wading into the disputed Assin North parliamentary case before the Supreme Court on the Gumbe Show on TV XYZ, Asiedu Nketiah who is also known as General Mosquito vowed to resist with his last blood any intimidation that will arise during any by-election.



“We will not withdraw from any form of election, unless I am dead. We will not withdraw from any election. The NDC’s slogan in starting all elections is, No retreat, No surrender, No curve, No bend, straight onto victory,” he told host Mugabe Maase.



The Supreme Court has set April 13, 2022, to decide whether Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson should be stopped from performing Parliamentary duties.



A Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 nullified the election of Mr Quayson after it found he owed allegiance to Canada when he filed his nomination to contest as MP in 2020.



Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the constituency who filed this election petition in January 2022, initiated another action at the Supreme Court.



He urged the court to give effect to the Cape Coast High Court Judgement and prevent a further breach of the constitution by restraining the MP.



Asiedu Nketiah has suggested that the NDC’s candidate, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, shall win the seat back if the judgement of the court goes other way.



He also maintained that Mr Quayson will run on the ticket of the NDC uncontested and win back the seat with a vast margin should there be a by-election.



“We are very ready for a By-election because in a By-election, Quayson will not campaign, he will only talk to the people for a while. Quayson shall return to parliament in the worse case scenario that the court’s ruling goes against him” he emphasized.



Pushed further by Mugabe on his level of certainty that Quayson shall win the seat again, he said “he shall win hands down because the margin at which he won the seat in 2020 will increase”.



Aseidu Nketia again assured Ghanaians that the NDC as a party is ready to handle incidents like that of the Ayawaso West Wagon violence and will not withdraw from any election.



Expressing himself on matters of election violence and withdrawing from elections, the General Secretary elucidated that there has been a lot of changes in the police and Military hierarchy, hence there won’t be any negative actions from these institutions.



He stated that the new Inspector General of the Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, will not allow things that happened in the past to happen again.



He was optimistic that the IGP’s track record in recent times shows he is different.



He added that the military are also disappointed in president Nana Akufo Addo and will not succumb to any instructions to kill the masses.