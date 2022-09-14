NDC won 142 seats in 2020 election; 8 people were killed to steal 5 seats from us – Ankrah alleges

Politics of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

The Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has insisted that his party won the majority of parliamentary seats with 142 seats in the 2020 general election.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo and his government employed all means and, with the Electoral Commission's help, managed to steal five of the 142 seats to deny them the majority in Ghana's 8th Parliament.



In an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Afriyie Ankrah alleged that the president's machinations led to the death of 8 innocent Ghanaians who have been haunting him to date.



"The (EC's) results showed that the parliamentary seats were 137, 137, but I know that we (the NDC) won the parliamentary elections by 142 seats. And they used guns to shed blood and steal five of the seats we won, including the seat in Tarkwa Nsuaem, Techiman and other places.



"As we are sitting here today, eight people were killed in the 2020 elections, and nothing has been done about it. I will not stop saying these; the president has blood on his hands.



"The blood of these eight people has been haunting him because you cannot just kill these people without any consequences. That is why he will not be able to build the National Cathedral," he said in Twi.



Also, he said that the presidential election should have gone for a run-off, but the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, wrongly declared it for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Afriyie Ankrah added that the Supreme Court of Ghana also prevented Jean Mensa from testifying in the 2020 election petition even though she declared six different results for the presidential elections.



