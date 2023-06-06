NDC women’s wing backs school feeding caterers’ rejection of 20p increment

General News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

The National Women’s Wing of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) says it supports the National School Feeding Caterers Association’s rejection of the proposed increment in School Feeding Programme allocation from GHC1.OO to GHC1.20.



The NDC Women’s Wing has strongly urged the government to reconsider the proposed increase and thoroughly reevaluate its impact on the welfare and nutrition of our children.



The School Feeding Programme plays a crucial role in providing nutritious meals to school pupils, ensuring their well-being and enhancing their educational experience.



A statement issued by National Women’s Organizer of the NDC, Hannah Bissiw said “we firmly believe in the importance of investing in our children’s health and education. However, it is imperative that the government’s initiatives align with the actual needs and challenges faced by the stakeholders involved.



“The rejection of the proposed 20 pesewas increment by the National School Feeding Caterers Association highlights the concerns of catering professionals who are directly responsible for delivering meals to our children. Their rejection stems from a deep understanding of the practical realities they face on a daily basis, including rising costs, inflation, and overhead expenses. It is essential that we acknowledge and address these challenges to ensure the program’s sustainability and effectiveness.”



According to the Women’s Wing, while it recognises the need for periodic adjustments to account for inflation, a mere 20 pesewas increase does not adequately address the escalating costs faced by caterers.



“It is crucial for the government to engage in constructive dialogue with the National School Feeding Caterers Association and consider their insights and suggestions for a more reasonable and sustainable solution,” the statement added.



The National Women’s Wing further urged the government to demonstrate a genuine commitment to the welfare of children by carefully reconsidering the proposed increment.



“We call upon the government to collaborate with the National School Feeding Caterers Association and other relevant stakeholders to find a fair and sustainable resolution that guarantees the provision of nutritious meals to our school pupils without burdening the caterers. We firmly believe that investing in our children’s nutrition is an investment in our nation’s future. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the School Feeding Programme operates effectively, benefiting every child and fostering their growth and development. By prioritizing the well-being of our children and working together, we can create a better future for all,” the statement concluded.