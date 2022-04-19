NDC will win 2024 elections with Mahama - Onasis Kobby rejects EIU report

Politics of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Onasis Kobby, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress has shutdown suggestions that the party would have to represent a fresh candidate if it intends to win the 2024 elections.



Onasis Kobby is convinced that the NDC will win the elections with John Dramani Mahama in the saddle.



Reacting to a report by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) that NDC would win the election but with a candidate other than John Mahama, Onasis Kobby implied that the supposed intelligence report is being fuelled by their opponents.



According to him, detractors of the former president have adopted new tactic which seeks to impugn his reputation him and make him unpopular within the NDC.



He however insists that members and supporters of the NDC have absolute confidence in John Dramani Mahama to win the next polls and will stick with him.



“Their fear is not about your winning but being chased by their own shadows . They are afraid with your vast experience in Governance, you will settle in that fast and go after them for their crimes against the state . They are afraid you will treat them same way they treated you.



“As for the NDC winning the 2024 elections , there is nothing they can do hence negotiating a certain gateway of their personal safety to enjoy the booties of their crime by asking for a fresh candidate.



We only have HE John Dramani Mahama for them and they SHALL account for their crimes,” he posted.



EIU's in its five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022, said that the opposition party, NDC, has a higher probability to be victorious in the next general elections.



However, the EIU noted that the NDC cannot win the 2024 generals elections with former President John Dramani Mahama as their flagbearer.



Also, the report said that the government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is faced with numerous challenges including unemployment, an economic downturn, and corruption among others which will fuel citizens' sentiments against the governing party.



"Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance-such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption-will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change," the EIU report stated.







Read the full report of the EIU below:







