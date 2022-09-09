NDC will win 2024 election hands down - Joseph Naabu

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

A former Member of Parliament for Yunyoo in the Northern Region, Hon.

Joseph Naabu, has predicted that the opposition National Democratic

Congress (NDC) will easily win the 2024 elections.



In a recent write-up, Hon. Naabu said all the signs are there to show that

Ghanaians have awoken from the spell of propaganda that the NPP used

to come to power in 2016.



“It is just life coming full circle for the NPP which breezed into office in 2016 on the wings of heavy propaganda and grandiloquent promises that they

have since failed to achieve. Nothing will stop the NDC from winning the

general elections in 2024,” he wrote.



The prediction resonates with an earlier forecast by the Economist Intelligence

Unit (EIU) that the 2024 election will be the NDC’s to lose.



According to the UK based group, the ruling NPP’s poor performance in

office, coupled with the fact that the NPP has been in office for two terms,

which usually forms the basis for power rotation between the NDC and

NPP, means that the NDC is in favourable position to win power again.



However, the EIU has warned that if the NDC wants to make victory easy

for themselves, they should change their previous presidential candidate,

former President John Mahama.



Hon. Joseph Naabu urged the NDC to not allow itself to be complacent

because all the variables appear to be in its favour but to work hard to

ensure that the victory comes true.



“We must understand that in 2024 we will be going on a rescue mission on

behalf of the good people of Ghana. Until we have power in our hands, we

are not permitted to rest or be complacent,” Hon. Naabu wrote.



He also warned of the need to ensure vigilance during the election.



“The way to go about this is to select very dedicated party thoroughbreds

and train them in readiness for 2024 so that when the time comes, we will

have well-trained, properly informed and dedicated human resources to

police the election results.”



Hon. Joseph Naabu added that, “never, must we allow what happened in



2020 recur in 2024. We must win at the polling stations to ensure there is

no need to go to court.”