NDC will use power of the thumb to remove Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, not coup - Ofosu-Ampofo

Politics of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Ofosu-Ampofo says NDC is not interested in military overtake



NDC will not engage in activities that will undermine Ghana’s constitution – Ampofo



Ghanaians are patiently waiting to vote out this failed govt – Edudzi



National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has stated that his party has no interest in removing the Akufo-Addo led government through a coup d’état.



According to Ofosu-Ampofo, the NDC is a democratic party and will not engage in activities that will destabilise Ghana, citinewsroom.com reports.



“We are not interested in coup d’état. We are interested in using the democratic process of using the thumb of the people to remove Nana Akufo-Addo and incompetent Bawumia from office.



“We birthed that constitution and for that matter, we will be the last to do anything to undermine that constitutional order,” the chairman said at a meeting with NDC supporters in the USA.



A member of the NDC legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, previously, stated that the current government is paranoid of coups considering its reaction to predictions on the possibility of a coup if the current economic condition remains unchanged.



Edudzi Tamakloe said that no Ghanaian is interested in removing the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government through a coup because Ghanaians are waiting patiently to vote him out in December 2024.



"Today, no Ghanaian would go for anything like a coup. So, let the president and the people who advise him on security know that nobody is interested in removing a government that has already failed because you are already out. This government has lost favour with the people of Ghana," he said.