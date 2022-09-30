NDC will struggle to win 2024 elections without me as flagbearer - Kojo Bonsu

Politics of Friday, 30 September 2022

A presidential hopeful for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, has said that the party will struggle to secure victory in the general elections of 2024 if his face is not on the ballot paper.



According to him, Ashanti members of the NDC have not had the opportunity to lead the party into an election before, and as such, his election as the flagbearer will attract a lot of voters from the region to cast their votes from him.



Kojo Bonsu also explained that it has not been easy serving as a member of the NDC, especially in the Ashanti Region, for obvious reasons, but he has continuously stood his ground and worked hard to ensure the party becomes more attractive in the region.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, the former Mayor of Kumasi observed that although “data has shown that Ashantis predominantly vote for the NPP,” his election as a flagbearer will bring a “new era to the party (NDC).



“If I become the flagbearer of the party, the NDC will secure a lot of votes in the Ashanti region. This means I will break the monopoly and split the votes NPP secures in the region. Even today, the market women at Central Market and Kejetia Market are all supporting my presidential bid. The women have said that if I become the leader of the party, they will all vote for me.



“So, if they (delegates) refuse to elect me as flagbearer, it means the number of votes we are expecting to win the 2024 elections will decline because Ashantis won’t vote for any other NDC candidate but me. Without me as flagbearer, it will be very difficult for the party to win the elections, but if I am the flagbearer, the Ashantis will know that I am one of their own, and they will vote for me,” he told the morning show host, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



The former football administrator also revealed that former President John Agyekum Kufuor once asked him to step down for John Dramani Mahama to lead the NDC into the 2020 elections.



He added that it was the reason he pulled out from that race.



“Former President Kufuor advised me to stay away from the contest and allow John Mahama to run because he has been fully marketed. He also told me that this is not my time and soon my time will come, so I listened to him and pulled out of the race,” he added.



Kojo Bonsu, however, admitted that he is yet to consult the former president on his latest attempt at the flagbearer position of the NDC but has stated that he is convinced that no amount of persuasion will compel him to back down on his quest to lead the party into the 2024 elections.



