NDC will rescue Ghana in 2024 – NDC’s Apetorgbor

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Deputy Communications Officer for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Mr. Ralph Apetorgbor has stated that the NDC remains the only party capable of rescuing Ghanaians from the dungeon which the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has plunged it.



He said that the opposition NDC owned it a duty to right the wrong of the past apparently caused by the NPP and restore the country back to greatness when they take over power during the 2024 general elections.



Mr. Apetorgbor said this at the weekend during the swearing-in of newly elected branch executives in Accra.



He said corruption was at its peak in the country, and he suggested that the country needs to do away with nepotism stating that it is part of the biggest problem of President Nana Akufo Addo’s administration.



He promised that the next NDC government would run a fair and just government for all Ghanaians.



Mr. Ralph Apetorgbor, who doubles as a National Communications team member encouraged members of the party at the grassroots to remain united in purpose, and to serve the party selflessly and with commitment, to enable NDC to win power in 2024.



“Our task is to dislodge the NPP due to the excruciating hardship and suffering being meted out to Ghanaians by a failed NPP-led government and offer qualitative leadership options to rescue the nation,” he said.



He described NDC as a party for progressives.



The Ward Coordinator for Nii Okaiman West, Mr. Nii Quaye Attram, popularly called Iddi Tabora advised the party faithful to unite and work hard for every vote to defeat the NPP in the 2024 general elections.



He reassured Ghanaians that the leadership of the party from the branch to the National on their part would stay committed to the rescue mission, stressing, “We believe that by December 2024 we shall be victorious as a party and rescue our country Ghana”