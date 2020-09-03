Politics of Thursday, 3 September 2020

NDC will promote disability-friendly policies - Mahama

NDC's Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama

The next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will prioritise measures aimed at further addressing challenges faced by people living with disability.



The party’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, announced this on Wednesday in Wa at the start of his four-day tour of the Upper West Region.



Addressing the Wa Naa and his people during a courtesy call at his palace, former President Mahama said special attention will be given to the needs of people living with disability in his next government.



He said the next NDC government will increase the allocation given to persons with disability under the District Assembly Common Fund, adding that people living with disability will form boards of trustees to manage their own special account as well as make decisions about investing in programmes and projects that benefit them from their share of the District Assembly Common Fund.



Touching on NDC’s plans for Wa, Mr Mahama said he is confident that the next population census will support the elevation of Wa to a metropolitan area, emphasisng that his next government will invest in schools, the Wa Airport as well as provide the seed money for the Wa Regional Hospital to enable it dispense quality healthcare.



He also touched on his plan to provide universal access to healthcare under his Free Primary Healthcare policy, saying cost should not be a barrier to healthcare.

