NDC will make Komenda Sugar Factory operational in first year of assuming office – Ricketts Hagan

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Deputy Minister for Finance, Kwaku Ricketts Hagan has stated that his party, the National Democratic Congress will ensure that the abandoned Komenda Sugar Factory becomes operational in less than a year if the NDC wins power in 2024.



Speaking on Top Radio’s Final Point program, Ricketts Hagan stated that the NDC has proven itself as a party capable of fulfilling its promises and will thus ensure that the factory which was built in an erstwhile NDC administration becomes fully functional.



“I can tell you that on authority,” he stated when asked by the host Kwabena Owusu Agyemang whether the factory will be revived if the NDC wins power.



The former deputy minister who was discussing the 24-hour economy policy proposed by the NDC’s presidential candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama noted that the Komenda Sugar Factory will go a long way in contributing to the success of the policy and economic growth.



“John Mahama has done it before so if we say that John Mahama can operationalise Komenda Sugar Factory and build more Sugar factories we know what we are talking about,” he stated.







GA/DO









Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.