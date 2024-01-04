NDC will lie, twist, cook, spread falsehood in 2024 – Presidential staffer predicts

Politics of Thursday, 4 January 2024

A leading communications team member for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Miracle Aboagye, says he is confident that the National Democratic Congress will lie about everything in 2024.



However, he indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is ready to put out the truth.



He said the commitment is to spread the facts about every single thing this year without any form of fear or reservation.



Today becomes the Official commencement of Year 2024 for me. This year I commit fully to the New Patriotic Party and to provide accurate and factual clarity to every single concern of the Ghanaian people about our governance.



Key certainty is that, the NDC will lie, twist, cook and spread falsehood about every single thing this year.



But the surety is that, we will be here to put out the truth and correct the lies. The commitment is to spread the facts about every single thing this year without any form of fear or reservation.



Dear NPP Youth,

I made the comment in this video in July 2022. Every single point I made in this video is factual and still relevant.



H.E @MBawumia is the most steady hands to steer this country into the future. In Dr. Bawumia we have a new breed of politician who has a fine balance between a Technocrat and a Politician. An incorruptible leader we can trust.



One that will consolidate and protect the gains we have made as a country and innovatively lead us to pursue the outstanding issues.



He is decisive, coherent, progressive and precise and has clarity in thought with the direction for this country going into the future.



My Fellow NPP Youth,

It’s time to be confident in our party and government and what we have achieved and step out there boldly to preach it to the public.



At the village square, Market place, church , funeral grounds etc., we need to tell the full story cos we have a beautiful story to tell.



Let’s be humble enough to admit our shortfalls but forcefully diffuse the spin and Propaganda against our government in an attempt to dwarf the successes we have achieved.



We are the best option for this country and that is without doubt inspite of the obvious challenges. The successes outweighs the challenges.



Let’s speak to the challenges , successes and the plans in dealing with the challenges.



We still have a looong way to go but we have equally fixed a lot of very critical challenges in this country and we must speak to all of them.



Our government and our party is ours to own and we must commit to stepping out there and stick our necks out for the @NPP_GH.



We have done better in the face of obvious global challenges, let’s keep our heads up and soldier on.



Slowly but steadily we shall RiseOkuapemmanRisingHomeOfCourtesy