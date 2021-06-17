NDC will do better if Mahama is retained in 2024 – Okoe Vanderpuije

Politics of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Okoe Vanderpuije has indicated that John Mahama will win elections for NDC



• He said, he is currently the best candidate in the party



• He said, maintaining Mahama for the 2024 elections is the best decision the party can make



Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije believes electing former President John Dramani Mahama as the National Democratic Congresses next flagbearer would help the party return to power.



The NDC has been in opposition for 2 terms following two consecutive defeats to the incumbent New Patriotic Party in the 2016, 2020 elections. In all these defeats, the NDC have maintained their trust in former President John Dramani Mahama as their best option for the presidency.



Having been given a third chance at contesting for the presidential race in the General elections, Okoe Vanderpuije admits that it would be prudent to give John Mahama another opportunity to lead the party into the next elections.



According to him, Mr Mahama is the best candidate to counter any opponent the NPP would come up with in the 2024 elections.



In a Citi TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the former Accra Mayor stated, “I think the best foot going forward is to maintain our flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.”



Touting the credentials of Mr Mahama, Okoe Vanderpuije stated, “He has really increased our votes and our support and if we maintain him, I think the NDC would do better.”



Answering a question on whether he has intentions of becoming a running mate in future, the MP said, “When John Mahama becomes our flagbearer for 2024, he will decide who the running mate would be. I can’t have plans to be a running mate, you have to be chosen.”



He also noted that he has no plans of becoming the party’s flagbearer in future.