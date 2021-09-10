NDC will complete abandoned projects when we come into power - Mahama

Politics of Friday, 10 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Several buildings in various sectors of the economy have been left unattended to



• John Dramani Mahama said he will complete all the projects when he's voted back into power



• The former president is on a tour of the Bono Region



Former president, John Dramani Mahama, has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will complete all projects they commenced before they left office for the Akufo-Addo government to take over.



He noted that the abandoned projects will be funded with the taxpayers' money.



Speaking to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs during his tour of the region on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Mahama attributed the abandoned projects to the government's refusal to pay contractors to work on the project.



“...It’s this government that has left projects uncompleted all over the place. It’s this particular government that we have seen this huge number of abandoned projects because they are not paying the contractors”, he said.



“If by God’s grace and the NDC comes to power in 2025, we will continue all projects they have started because the money involved is not from Nana Akufo-Addo’s pocket, rather it’s our tax,” he added.



The former president entreated traditional rulers to be bold and call out the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on several projects they have not completed since they took over from the NDC.



In the 2020 elections, the NPP's Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was pronounced winner with 51.59 percent (6,730,413 votes) of valid votes cast, as against John Dramani Mahama of the NDC's 47.36 percent (6,214,889 votes).



The NPP has also since then been on an agenda code-named 'Break the 8', intended to ensure that it becomes the first party to win more than two successive elections in Ghana's history.



John Mahama is however confident his party will defeat the NPP come 2024.