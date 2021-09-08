NDC will break the 8 years cycle for you – Ofosu-Ampofo to NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• NDC is looking forward to come back into power in 2024



• Ofosu-Ampofo said the NDC wants to save Ghanaians from economic hardship



• The opposition has also vowed protect Ghanaians from the growing insecurities in the country



National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said the party is poised to remove the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) from office.



According to him, the 8-year cycle that the NPP wants to break will be broken by the NDC to save Ghanaians from economic hardship and insecurities.



Ofosu-Ampofo said the NDC will also save Ghanaians from the rising unemployment issue in the country.



“As we speak, the NPP says they have something they call break the 8. I am saying that we the NDC would break the 8 for them. 2024, we are going to break the 8 years of unprecedented economic hardships that the NPP has brought on Ghanaians. We are going to break the high level of unemployment which is the reason why most of the youth are unemployed,” he said.



“We are going to break the insecurity in the country which is the reason why we don’t feel safe traveling on Ghana’s highways without a police escort. Due to insecurity, an international journalist was recently killed by highway robbers here in Ghana,” Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo added.



He said Ghanaians will heave a sigh of relief when the NDC comes back into power.



The NDC National Chairman made the statement at Techiman during John Dramani Mahama's Thank You tour in the Bono East region.