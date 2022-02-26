NDC warns against hate campaign within its sphere against its 137 opposition MPs

General News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The leadership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned persons within the party who have the desire of contesting in the parliamentary primaries, against the hate campaign they are waging against the sitting Members of Parliament of the NDC.



A statement issued by the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday February 25 indicated that some members of the party are going round the country alleging that the sitting lawmakers have abandoned their constituencies to be in Accra, a situation that is creating disaffection for those MPs.



The NDC said this must stop because the party needs all the current MPs in Parliament at all times to perform duties that are of extreme importance.



“It has come to the attention of the National Executive Committee of the NDC that some individuals who intend to contest for the party’s parliamentary primaries are going round constituencies with sitting MPs instigating hatred and malice against them.



“These individuals have been alleging that some of our MPs have abandoned the constituency and prefer to stay in Accra,” portions of the statement said.



It added “The party wishes to inform its numerous members and sympathizers across the country that it has become necessary for all our 137 MPs to be present in Parliament at all times to perform duties that are of extreme importance to the nation and their constituencies hence their unavailability in the constituencies at regular times as used to be the case.”



