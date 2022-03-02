NDC wants to undermine Ghana’s sovereignty with 'hypocritical' petition – Dame

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has described the petition by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the Commonwealth Secretariat as misleading, hypocritical and an attempt to undermine Ghana’s sovereignty.



Speaking to court correspondents in Accra, Dame said, “I find it to be very hypocritical and misleading. All the government has sought to do is that the NDC and its officers are brought to book. I will not be deterred at all in my quest to ensure that there is accountability for the people of Ghana. The cases that we have investigated and the actions we have filed in court are on account of solid evidence that we have unearthed through painstaking investigation."



He added, “I can cite the incident of Alfred Woyome… All this recourse to the tribunal is an attempt to get the NDC to run away from justice [because] their claims are unjustified. I do not think we must pay too much attention to it.



“It is a clear attempt to undermine the administration of justice in the court and an attempt to interfere with the sound administration of justice. As far as I know, no foreign entity can influence or interfere with the courts of justice in the country. As far as I am concerned, all this attempt by the NDC is an attempt to infringe on the sovereignty of Ghana.”



The NDC in its petition to the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat contended that the government is using the Judiciary to intimidate and harass its members, in sharp contradiction of the tenets of good governance.



The petition, signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, cited among others, the ongoing case against the party’s Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former COCOBOD CEO, Stephen Opuni and the recent charges of financial loss to the state against its Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson.



“Since assuming the reins of power in 2016, the message of physical violence against political opponents that Nana Addo preached and championed before the 2016 general elections has turned into structural, institutional and systematic forms of violence in the form of human rights violations, harassment, and political persecutions against members and supporters of the NDC.



“If you are a member of Commonwealth and you deviate from those practices of good governance there are structures we can trigger to draw your attention to those deficits in your democratic practice. In the worst-case scenario, you could be suspended from the Commonwealth as we saw Zimbabwe and other countries, at one time or the other having been sanctioned by the suspension.



“We have seen that some practices of bad governance in Ghana of late seem to contradict the core beliefs of the Commonwealth and so we have written to the Secretary-General of Commonwealth drawing her attention to those lapses. So our government can be called to order and things must be done in the country,” Asiedu Nketia said in the petition.