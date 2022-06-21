‘NDC treats false propaganda as a religion' - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Politics of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC created ‘Agyapade3’ lies to turn Ghanaians against Okyenhene, Akufo-Addo, Gabby alleges



‘Nations are not built with the brick and mortar of deliberate, dubious and dirty divisionism’, Gabby



All of NDC’s propaganda has failed, now they are ‘breaking it into slides’, Gabby



A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being masters of fabricating lies.



According to him, the NDC has a history of creating false stories about alleged acts of corruption against the NPP and persons perceived to be aligned to the party in order to win political favour.



In a Facebook post shared on June 21, 2022, Gabby said that the NDC came up with a fake documentary which sought to implicate the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an alleged attempt to steal the country’s gold resources which failed.



“In November 2020, the NDC propaganda factory created a fake document called “Agyapade3” – with Okyenhene’s image boldly on the cover and made it seem as if the Ofori Panin Fie of Akyem Abuakwa had a grand evil scheme to steal the gold and other assets of the nation for the stool and its people.



“It got little traction then but did, arguably, some considerable damage in the wider scheme of their electioneering. In mid-2021 the NDC revised the fake 'Agyapade3' document but it received little traction. By mid-2022, the 3rd edition with embellished updates started circulating but with limited impact. Now, they have gone a notch viral, breaking it into slides.



“This fake document is designed to turn as many groups in the country as possible against Okyenhene, Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere-Darko and, by extension, the Akyems…. In 2016 they faked a similar document and ended up suffering the worst defeat by any incumbent in the history of our country. But, the NDC treats false propaganda as a religion, devoutly,” portions of the tweet read.



He indicated that the actions of the NDC are detrimental to the development of the country because Ghana cannot be built with “brick and mortar of deliberate, dubious and dirty divisionism.”



View Gabby’s Facebook post below:



One thing you have to give to the NDC is this: they have time, energy and brains to create, produce and share fake stories. If governance was measured on the scales of propaganda competency Ghana would have surpassed Singapore by now, considering the time that the NDC have spent in power as compared to all other groups.



In November 2020, the NDC propaganda factory created a fake document called “Agyapade3” - with Okyenhene’s image boldly on the cover and made it seem as if the Ofori Panin Fie of Akyem Abuakwa had a grand evil scheme to steal the gold and other assets of the nation for the stool and its people.



It got little traction then but did, arguably, some considerable damage in the wider scheme of their electioneering. In mid-2021 the NDC revised the fake Agyapade3 document but it received little traction. By mid-2022, the 3rd edition with embellished updates started circulating but with limited impact. Now, they have gone a notch viral, breaking it into slides.



This fake document is designed to turn as many groups in the country as possible against Okyenhene, Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere-Darko and, by extension, the Akyems.



Nations are not built with the brick and mortar of deliberate, dubious and dirty divisionism.



PS: In 2016 they faked a similar document and ended up suffering the worst defeat by any incumbent in the history of our country. But, the NDC treats false propaganda as a religion, devoutly.



























Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









IB/WH