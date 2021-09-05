NDC to report Kennedy Agyapong to police, diplomatic partners

General News of Sunday, 5 September 2021

The National Democratic Congress has revealed they will report Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong, over his recent allegation that the NDC is planning to kill a journalist and blame it on him.



On July 9 this year, Kennedy Agyapong expressed discontentment over Erastus Asare Donkor's account of the violence in Ejura when the Luv FM journalist appeared before a committee set to probe the matter.



A section of the public described Kennedy Agyapong's remark as a threat to the journalist, an allegation the lawmaker vehemently denied.



During an interview on Oman FM, the MP alleged that the NDC is planning to kill the journalist and turn around to blame it on him because of his recent threats.



“They have penetrated the youth, they can’t get them. (They targeted the youth) because I have popular youth support and whoever I support in the NPP thrives, they want to destroy me. So they are going to find a way to kill that Joy FM journalist I threatened. Yesterday, they went to a meeting saying they will beat and kill the guy and hang the blame on me”, Mr. Agyapong said.



In response, the NDC has denied these claims and described the comment as “malicious and baseless”.



A statement issued by the party’s Deputy Communication Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn, indicated that the party intends to formally report the lawmaker to the police and other stakeholders as they have had enough of his “irresponsible comments”.



“We wish to state categorically that these allegations by Kennedy Agyepong are totally baseless, malicious, contrived and irresponsible to say the least. No such meeting has been organized by the National Democratic Congress, nor any agent or assign of the party for that matter, during which the subject of murder or criminal harm to any journalist was discussed. The NDC as a political party does not and will never condone any criminal plans to harm any citizen, let alone kill a journalist”, the statement added.



It continued: “We on our part as a responsible Political Party will formally report this matter to the Police and our Diplomatic partners and foreign missions. Ghanaians have had enough of the buffoonery and irresponsible comments and actions of Mr. Kennedy Agyapong."





Our attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media which contains wild allegations made by Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central on his own Oman FM, in which he claims that the National Democratic Congress is planning to harm and kill a Joy FM journalist.



In the video, Mr. Agyepong is heard saying that he has information on the plan purportedly being hatched by the NDC. He also refers to a supposed meeting by the NDC at which the said crime has been hatched.



We wish to state categorically that these allegations by Kennedy Agyepong are totally baseless, malicious, contrived and irresponsible to say the least. No such meeting has been organized by the National Democratic Congress, nor any agent or assign of the party for that matter, during which the subject of murder or criminal harm to any journalist was discussed. The NDC as a political party does not and will never condone any criminal plans to harm any citizen, let alone kill a journalist.



We wish to remind Ghanaians that this is not the first time Mr. Kennedy Agyepong has associated himself with disturbing murder events in the history of modern Ghana. Ghanaians would recall that Kennedy Agyapong has been mentioned by the prime suspect in the unfortunate murder of a sitting Member of Parliament, Hon. JB Danquah Adu as a key accessory to the crime. Interestingly, his own pronouncements in the media about the matter indicate a very close knowledge of the circumstances surrounding that crime.



Also, this same Kennedy Agyepong, publicly threatened the late investigative Journalist Mr. Ahmed Hussein-Suale with harm and death, prior to his cold-blooded murder by killers who are yet to be apprehended.



As if that was not enough, few months ago, this same vile, irresponsible and dishonorable Member of Parliament, threatened Joy FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor after he appeared before the Ejura Committee of Enquiry to testify to matters within his personal knowledge about the gruesome of murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka by some unknown assailants, and the state-sponsored killings of (3) other youth of Ejura in the aftermath.



One would have expected that Kennedy Agyepong would have been arrested to assist the Police with the investigation and prosecution of these heinous crimes by now. Unfortunately, the nonchalance of President Akufo-Addo and our law enforcement agencies to the irresponsible and criminal comments, and in some cases, clear complicity of this dishonorable MP has emboldened him to engage in more reckless and criminal acts with brazen impunity.



While we take the opportunity to vehemently deny the spurious and ludicrous allegation and call on Ghanaians to take Mr Agyepong's latest allegation with a pinch of salt, we appeal to the journalist being targeted to report the allegation to the police and take all necessary precaution to preserve his precious life. This is particularly critical because of the fate that befell his colleague the late Ahmed Hussein-Suale when he became a subject of his media tirades and threats. Clearly, the NPP's Frankenstein’s Monster is on the prowl again looking for blood. We therefore urge all well-meaning Ghanaians to be watchful in order to stem his blood-thirsty antics from manifesting again.



We on our part as a responsible Political Party will formally report this matter to the Police and our Diplomatic partners and foreign missions. Ghanaians have had enough of the buffoonery and irresponsible comments and actions of Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.



We wish to reiterate the NDC’s assurance to all Ghanaians and journalists that, we are a party that believes in media pluralism and tolerance. Under no circumstances does the NDC part-takes in or accepts its resources to become accessories in any criminal activity.



Signed,

Godwin Ako Gunn

Deputy National Communications Officer, NDC