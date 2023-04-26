NDC to petition parliament, Special Prosecutor over Frimpong-Boateng’s Galamsey report

General News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The opposition National Democratic Congress has said it will formally submit requests to both the Parliament and the office of the Special Prosecutor to initiate a public enquiry into Professor Frimpong Boateng’s Galamsey report.



Addressing the media on the galamsey menace and the report which has gained national attention, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC reiterated that their party “…have always maintained, President Akufo-Addo’s proclaimed fight against galamsey was the biggest scam ever to be perpetrated on Ghanaians.”



Furthermore, he said, the NDC feels vindicated by the damning content of “the report authored and presented by the former Minister of Environment and Science and former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee against Illegal Mining, Prof. Frimpong Boateng.”



The party suggests their long-held position that there has never been any genuine commitment or any attempt to fight galamsey by this government has been validated and insists “the so-called fight against galamsey was a charade calculated to enable top government and NPP functionaries to appropriate and takeover the illicit galamsey trade.”



Highlighting eight key aspects of the report, the NDC revealed how “President Akufo-Addo placed a moratorium on April 1, 2017, suspending all artisanal and small-scale mining in the country for a combined period of one year, three months.” And added, “Strangely however, Frimpong Boateng’s galamsey report tells us that in 2018, this same Akufo-Addo government acting through the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, somehow contrived to give out forest reserves in Ghana for mining activities.”