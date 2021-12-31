NDC to mark 40th Anniversary of 31st December Revolution

Politics of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Friday, 31st December, mark the 40th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution.



A statement issued by the events Planing Committee, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event would be held on the theme "40 Years of Democratic Stability; the Legacy of the Legend".



It said in line with that, on Friday 31st December, there would be a Wreath Laying and Flagraising Ceremony Parade at 0800 hours at Town Council line Ablekuma Central.



The statement said speakers at the event would include Dr Zanetor Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey-Korle; Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC and Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama.



The statement said there would be a walk at 0700 hours from the first light traffic light to the Town Council Line Park before the commencement of the event.



"All covid19 protocols will be strictly enforced," it said and invited the public to participate in the event.