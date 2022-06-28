NDC to launch administrative history book in July

Politics of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to launch a book detailing the administrative history of the party this year.



The book launch comes off on July 27, 2022, a date which recalls the day the party received its final certification as a recognised political party in the jurisdiction.



The book covers the period from June 1992 to December 2012, providing information on the government of Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings (late), John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills (late) and the early administrative period of John Dramani Mahama.



According to the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the document to be unveiled would help the party reorganize itself together with the youth for their collective future.



“The youth must know where we are coming from so we can help chart the future together,” he said in an interview with the media.



The book will be launched as part of the NDC’s diamond anniversary celebration which was marked on June 10, 2022, at the GNAT Hall in Accra.



“We are inviting each and every Ghanaian not necessarily members of the NDC but every Ghanaian who is interested in the political history of this country to patronise this event and obtain a copy of this valuable book,” Mr Asiedu NKetiah urged.



“It will be useful for political researchers, academics and up and coming politicians,” he mentioned.