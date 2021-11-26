NDC to hold town-hall meeting on 2022 'Awudie' budget

Politics of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to hold a Town-hall meeting on the 2022 “Awudie" Budget Statement delivered to the august house of Parliament.



The date for the event is Tuesday, 30th November 2021 at 1 pm at The Great Hall KNUST, Kumasi and it will be the first in a series.



This event is being organized under the auspices of the National Communications Bureau of the Party and is intended to inform the general public about the content of the 2022 budget statement.



The event will also show what the budget means or holds for Ghanaians and the position of the NDC on it.



A statement signed by Sammy Gyamfi Esq., National Communication Officer of the NDC said the program will be attended by the media and various stakeholder groups who will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the 2022 Budget Statement.