NDC to compose songs with Mahama's 'Do or Die' comment - Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Former President John Dramani Mahama said election 2024 will be a do or die affair



• Many people have tongue-lashed him for this statement



• But the NDC looks unperturbed as they want to take the campaign to a higher notch by composing songs and printing cloth



Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has disclosed that his party will compose songs with John Dramani Mahama's 'do or die' statement.



He furthered that cloths with the ‘do or die’ inscription will be printed and sold on the market.



His comments come after several Ghanaians backlashed John Dramani Mahama for saying election 2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair during his Thank You tour of the Bono region.



Though the former president has explained that his expression was an idiomatic one for which reason he will not retract or apologize, some Ghanaians, including politicians from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) say his statement was to incite violence.



Reacting to this in an interview with UTV, Sammy Gyamfi said, "Mahama’s do or die is a call to vigilance . . . he’s done nothing wrong and we will not withdraw. We are now going to move the do or die campaign to another level, compose songs with it and even print cloths."



He added that Mahama is a peaceful man who will never incite violence, therefore, the NDC are unperturbed about the concerns raised.



" Those who have a problem with this either don’t know the character of Mahama as a peaceful person or don’t understand the meaning of do or die . . . we don’t care . . . we are determined to work within the remit of the law," he added.