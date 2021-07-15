NDC to commemorate ninth anniversary of Prof Mills' passing on July 24

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Saturday, July 24, commemorate the ninth anniversary of the demise of Professor John Evans Atta Mills, the third President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at his resting place, Asomdwee Park, near the Osu Castle, in Accra at 0700 hours.



A statement issued by Mr Emmanuel Siisi Quainoo, Member of the Planning Committee, which was copied to Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast, said the ceremony would be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols.



The dress code for the ceremony will be white or the Prof. Mills cloth.



Many bigwigs of the Party, including his widow, Mrs Ernestina Naadu Mills, former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman and Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary and Party supporters are expected to grace the occasion.



Prof Mills died, while in office, on Tuesday, July 24, 2012 at the 37 Military Hospital, three days after his birthday.



Since his demise, the NDC and family have held public lectures to honour him, but last year's event was called off following the outbreak of the coronavirus and its attendant restrictions on public gatherings.



However, former President John Dramani Mahama took to social media and eulogized late President Mills saying, “You will forever remain in our hearts.



“You would have been 76 years today, Prof. Though in eternity, memories of your sterling qualities and principled leadership are still fresh with us. You will forever remain in our hearts. Yours is a soul that cannot be forgotten, a man we cannot celebrate enough," the statement said.