NDC to blame for our bad roads – Ashanti Regional Minister

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has called on residents of the region to lay the blame for bad roads squarely at the doorstep of the NDC.



This follows agitations by residents in parts of the region for their fair share of development.



The region which is the World Bank of the governing NPP has seen an intensification of protests in demand for better roads with the latest being the violent confrontation of Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu by residents of Suame.



Speaking during the commissioning of the rehabilitation and auxiliary infrastructure of Kumasi Inner Ring Road and Adjacent streets projects, Mr Osei Mensah despite admitting the road deficit, called on residents to remain calm as efforts are being made to correct the mistakes of the NDC government.



“After the previous regime had left this region for eight good years, almost all our roads got deteriorated. If you are in a valley, and you want to climb up, it is not easy. The government has done a lot.



"Let’s have patience for the government and I know that, by the end of 2024, we will be boasting of so many good roads,” he said.