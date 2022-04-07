NDC throw shades at Nana Addo after BBC interview

Politics of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: Doctor Kwadwo Ye-Large

An astute Bono Regional National Democratic Congress's communications team member, Mr. Abebrese Djan Rowland (King-Kay the slave), has thrown shades at the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, saying, he lacks empathy for Ghanaians.



This comes after the president’s recent interview on BBC where he answered questions concerning the economy of Ghana.



The communications team member reacted to the interview, who believe the answers the president gave were not enough to convince Ghanaians and the world that the country’s economy is not hailing and therefore condemned the president's governance for the country's hardships.



Speaking to Appiah Kubi on Tain FM Anopa Nkommo, the NDC big wig in the Tain District claimed the implementation of the projected E-levy is unfair and indicate the government's severe lack of empathy for Ghanaians.



Mr. Rowland added that the E-levy's approval will exacerbate the misery of ordinary Ghanaians and inflate untold hardship among the Ghanaian youth.



He concluded by urging the president to accept Ghanaian journalist interviews and stop embarrassing himself with foreign ones.