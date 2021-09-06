NDC talk as if there was no poverty during their era - Nana Akomea

Diasporian News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Nana Akomea says government is working to alleviate poverty



• According to him the NDC act as if they ended poverty



• He wants Ghanaians to bear with government in times of hardship



Former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South, Nana Akomea has chastised the opposition National Democratic Congress for acting as if poverty ended during their era.



According to the New Patriotic Party stalwart, government’s interventions in the past is enough proof that they are helping to reduce poverty in the country.



Nana Akomea noted that interventions like Free SHS and School Feeding programme are some of the things the NPP government have done to alleviate poverty.



“My parents use to tell me they were given yam to school but now there is school feeding which offers good food and it’s an improvement on that,” Nana Akomea said on Peace FM.



He added, “It’s helping reduce poverty levels. All these noise about poverty should stop, it’s as if there was no poverty when we took over government.”



He noted that the biggest opposition party have resorted to apologizing to former President John Agyekum Kufuor after pulling off propagandist tactics on him.



“The NDC have accepted that they are liars, no wonder they are now begging former president Kufuor to forgive them,” the STC Managing Director added.



He went on to explain that there was nothing like a perfect government hence Ghanaians must bear with government as they go through harsh conditions in the march towards a better country.



He said, “All I want to tell Ghanaians is to take a critical look at our policies, there’s nothing like a perfect government, there are some issues that will always happen," the former MP said.