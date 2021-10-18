NDC suspends two constituency chairmen in the Savannah region

Regional News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Region has suspended some executives of the party in the Salaga South and Daboya-Mankarigu constituencies.



In the Salaga South Constituency Mr Haruna Salifu (former Chairman) and Mr Murtala Falalu (former Organiser) have been barred from holding any Executive Positions within the party for two (2) years and One and a half years respectively while, Mr Abubakari Abu Omega (former Communications Officer), Mr Muazu Mamuda (former Youth Organiser), and Madam Haruna Fulera (former Women Organiser) are also barred from holding Executive Positions in the party for a year each.



In the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Mutala (former Chairman) and Mr Atchullo Damba Ashagu (former Constituency Co-opted Executive) are affected.



A first letter forwarded to Bole based Nkilgi FM dated 14th October, 2021, signed by the NDC Regional Secretary for the Savannah Region Mr Salisu Be- Awuribe and copied to the National Chairman of the party, the General Secretary and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Salaga South Constituency stated; “Following a petition by some members of the party in the Salaga- South Constituency against the above-named persons, the Regional Disciplinary Committee after its investigation has found them in breach of Article 48(8) of the party constitution. They as officers of the party were supposed not to have conducted themselves in contravention of these provisions”.



“Consequently, in the exercise of the powers vested in the Regional Executive Committee of the party as per Article48 (9) of the Constitution, the Regional Executive Committee’s meeting on the 7th of October, 2021 resolved to relieve the above-named officers of their positions they once held in the Salaga South Constituency Executive Committee with immediate effect”.



“Pursuant to Article51(2) of the Constitution, the Constituency Vice Chairman and all other Deputy Officers of the affected positions are to assume the vacant principal positions in the Constituency”.



A second letter to the Executive Committee of the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency signed by Mr Salisu Be- Awuribe and copied to the National Chairman of the party, the General Secretary and the NDC Constituency Secretary for the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency said; “Following a petition by Nineteen (19) Members of the party in Daboya-Mankargu Constituency against Alhaji Mohammed Mutala, formerly the Constituency Chairman and Mr Atchullo Damba Ashagu, formerly a Constituency Co-opted Executive, adverse findings were found against them by the Regional Disciplinary Committee to the effect that some of their actions in the Constituency contravened some sections of Article 48(8) of the party constitution.



“They as officers of the party were not supposed to have conducted themselves in contravention of those provisions”.



The letter further said; “Consequently, in the exercise of the powers vested in the Regional Executive Committee of the party as per Article 48(9) of the Constitution, Alhaji Mutala and Mr Damba Ashagu have been relieved of their positions they hitherto held in the Daboya-Mankargu Constituency Executive Committee. The former Chairman and former Co-opted Executive have been barred from holding any Executive Positions of the party for two(2) years and One (1) year respectively.”



The letter also stated that; “Pursuant to Article 51(2) of the Constitution (of NDC) the Constituency Vice-Chairman is to assume the position of Constituency Chairman.