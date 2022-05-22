NDC suspends constituency chairman for issuing fake party ID cards

Politics of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended the Constituency Chairman of Amasaman, Winfred Kofi Zoryiku, for issuing fake party Membership Cards.



According to a letter signed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, Mr. Zoryiku admitted to printing, issuing and distributing fake ID Cards after "they were intercepted on the field".



“You Mr Winfred K. Zoryiku, as chairman of the Constituency, was specifically accused of printing, issuing and distributing fake membership ID cards. When copies of these cards were intercepted on the field and traced to you, you admitted to the offence….”



“You are therefore by this letter to take note…that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the matter” portions of the statement read.



Read the full statement below:



