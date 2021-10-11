NDC suspends Central Region Communication Officer

Politics of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood has been accused of incest



• He is said to have been sleeping with his daughter since 2019



• The National Democratic Congress party has suspended Mr Dawood for anti-party behaviour



The Central Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its Regional Communications Officer, Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood, for alleged misconduct and anti-party behaviour.



It was earlier reported that Mr Dawood has been having sex with his underaged daughter since she was 15 years old and impregnated her in the process.



Reacting to this, the Regional Secretary of the NDC, Kojo Quansah announced Mr Dawood's suspension.



He stated that the party's decision to suspend Mr Dawood comes after receiving information from the Ghana Police Service, the victim and her mother.



Mr Quansah noted that the party, at the regional level will not cover up the incident.



According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Quansah is quoted to have said in an interview with the media in Assin Fosu on Monday, October 11 that, "Now, we want to put it on record that Mr Dawood is suspended as the Regional Communications Officer until further notice."



"The party is not pleased with the alleged misconduct of Mr Dawood because it vehemently frowns on such attitudes, especially in his former capacity as the Regional Communications Officer...Though the alleged incident concerned one person, its rippling consequences cast a slur on the Party and its leadership," he stated.



A petition submitted by the victim’s mother, Mavis Ayitey to the Central Regional Police Command indicated that the suspect had allegedly engaged in the sexual act with her daughter since she was 15.



The victim who could not bear the pain of the father’s actions anymore, on Friday, August 24, 2021, confided in a school authority.



The school official then invited the girl’s grandmother, with whom she was staying with at Swedru and informed her about the victim’s ordeal.



The case was then reported to the police for investigations and further actions.