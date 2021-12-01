NDC supported 2022 budget in secrecy; absence in parliament a strategy – Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Central Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has indicated that the Minority in Parliament’s decision to stay out of Parliament was an attempt not to hurt their party members.



In actual sense, he believes the Minority believes in the budget and the various levies introduced by the government.



Allotey Jacobs believes the Minority decided to stay out so members of their party will not attack them like they did during the approval of Ministers in March.



In a post shared on Facebook, he said “The NDC will intentionally leave Parliament and later call it a boycott meanwhile, they support the budget in secrecy”.



The Majority in Parliament in Parliament on November 30 approved the 2022 budget that was rejected by the Minority on November 27, 2021.



Speaking on the approval, Joe Osei Owusu said “The House has adopted the Financial statement and approved the budget statement for the ensuing year ending 31st December 2021”.



The Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu then asked that the rejection of the budget by the Minority on November 27, 2021, be set aside.



He said the process “did not meet the test established under Article 104,” because Parliament did not have the required numbers to be present in the chamber for purposes of taking decisions."



