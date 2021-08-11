NDC stops Antwi Boasiako, others from touring Eastern region

Politics of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stopped a group led by the former Eastern Regional Minister, Antwi Boasiako Sekyere, from embarking on a tour in the region.



A statement issued by the Regional Secretary Kudjo Adukpo stated that the regional executives have “become aware of a supposed tour of the region by a group spearheaded by Antwi Boasiako Sekyere, a former Regional Minister.



“From our checks, the team has so far been to Okere, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Nkawkaw, Mpraeso, and Abetifi constituencies even after being engaged informally and being asked to suspend such engagements. Moreover, the Eastern Regional Cadres front, in an official letter to the Regional Secretariat, has denied knowledge of such program.”



According to the Regional Executives,” the said tour is alien to the Regional executive committee since no such proposal has been brought to our attention for consideration. Our checks from the National Secretariat also indicate the said tour does not have the endorsement of the party’s Functional Executive Committee.



“We are also worried about the content of the message these elders are sharing across since it has the potential to provoke others and create anarchy.”



Owing to the above concerns, the party has directed Mr. Antwi Boasiako Sekyere and his team to immediately halt the tour.



“As a senior party man who currently chairs the Regional Council of Elders, Mr. Antwi Boasiako Sekyere should be mindful of the fact that the party has structures and as such, shouldn’t embark on activities that undermine same.



“Also, the deliberate invitation of branch executives and cadres to attend the said meeting in all the constituencies visited, without notifying Constituency Executive Committees, thus far casts doubt on the genuineness of the intention behind this illegal tour.”



The statement cautioned that “failure to halt the tour, the regional secretariat will be left with no other option than to trigger the party’s disciplinary process and other obtrusive actions to stop them from further engagements.



“The secretariat is focused on re-organizing the party in accordance with FEC’s directives, hence, will not condone any distraction and acts that may disunite our base.”



Attempts to reach out to Mr. Antwi Boasiako for his reaction were unsuccessful.



However, Starr News has gathered that the group is United Cadres Front whose meeting and utterances in March this year at Tema Community -five created confusion within the party.