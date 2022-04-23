NDC starts outreach programme April 27

Politics of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will, on Wednesday, 27 April 2022, start a national outreach programme in the Eastern Region, as part of the party’s preparation for regaining power.



The party, in a statement signed by its Eastern Regional Secretary, Mr Cudjoe Adukpo, is urging all regional executives, constituency executives, branch executives, MPs, former appointees, former MPs, founding members, former regional and constituency executives, stakeholders and the rank-and-file to make themselves available for the upcoming national outreach programme in the region.



Below is the party’s full statement:



NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS



EASTERN REGIONAL SECRETARIAT



NOTICE OF THE UPCOMING NATIONAL OUTREACH PROGRAM IN THE EASTERN REGION



1. The Regional Secretariat wishes to inform ALL Regional Executives, Constituency Executives, Branch Executives, Members of Parliament, former Appointees, former MPs, founding members, former Regional and Constituency Executives, stakeholders, and the party’s rank and file of the upcoming National Outreach program in the Eastern Region.



2. The Outreach is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28, 2022.



3. The outreach program will take place at ALL branches across the region.



4. Prior to the start of the program, there will be an orientation session for resource persons (National and Regional team members) in Koforidua on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.



5. On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the resource persons assigned to each Constituency shall hold a brief orientation program for Constituency executives and team members before moving to the field.



6. Constituency Executives are to note that the Regional/National Team assigned to the respective constituencies shall at the constituency orientation session, hand over to them outreach materials and an AMOUNT to help in the facilitation of the program.



7. ALL Constituencies are to present a report on the outreach program to the team assigned to the respective constituencies after the exercise, then follow up with a written report to the Regional Secretariat.



8. The Regional Secretariat entreats all and sundry to fully participate in the outreach program to ensure a very successful exercise, as this program is very critical to our Victory 2024 agenda as a party