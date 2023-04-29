NDC stands 'strong chance' of winning 2024 presidential, parliamentary polls – EIU report

Politics of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a good chance of winning the presidential and parliamentary polls in 2024, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted in its latest report released on Friday, 28 April 2023.



“The NDC, therefore, stands a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential poll and securing a legislative majority,” the report said.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent president, Nana Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term, and he has pledged to comply," the report said.



“In early January, the trade and industry minister, Alan Kyerematen, resigned and announced his bid to become the NPP’s presidential candidate.



"We expect the contests to secure the presidential candidacies of both the NPP and the NDC to be highly competitive, with several high-profile figures expected to contend.



“A former president, John Mahama, launched his campaign to secure the NDC presidential candidacy in March.



"However, the NDC could also choose to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate, such as Kwabena Duffuor, a former finance minister, who has also declared his intention to secure the party candidacy,” the report also stated.



The report said poor governance and economic hardship are key factors that will determine the change in government.