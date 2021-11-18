NDC stands 60% chance of winning 2024 elections - Kevin Taylor projects

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Kevin Taylor, a vocal US-based socio-political commentator has claimed without any evidence, that the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, stood a 60% chance of winning an election as compared to the ruling New Patriotic party's 40%.



Taylor was commenting on the call for former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to be invited back to the party that her husband, the late Jerry John Rawlings founded.



The call was made by Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the first daughter of the Rawlings' during the first anniversary of JJ's death.



Taylor's response to a comment by another commentator and political activist, A Plus, intimated that Zanetor was only seeking to bring her mother back to the winning side when the next elections are held, describing her call as "smart."



"NDC, as it stands now, has a 60% chance of winning 2024 against NPP 40% hence Zanetor want her mother to be taken care of again.



"In 2016 NPP had 60% against the NDC 40 and she (Nana Konadu) joined crusaders of change which brought Akufo Addo and has been rewarded somehow.



"It’s about being smart and seeing where the pendulum swings too and force yourself in there," he added.



What did A Plus posted on Facebook



The one-time musician turned political activist posted a photo of a GhanaWeb story in which former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koko Anyidoho, is claiming that he will lead the return of Konadu to the NDC.



"Akufo Addo and his government have taken very good care of Nana Konadu. In fact, she has enjoyed this government more than all NPP footsoldiers, financiers and sympathizers.



"So now that her daughter and others are pushing for her to return to the NDC party, what will her message be if she mounts a campaign platform? That Akufo Addo is what? That NPP is what? That NDC must remove NPP from power because she doesn't understand why she is enjoying but others are suffering or what? Aaah well...



"Please me I'm only asking ooo. I'm not well. Don't come and inzut me I beg."