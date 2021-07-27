NDC sacks Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expelled Koku Anyidoho for indiscipline



The decision was taken by the Functional Executive Committee of the party.



"At its meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you (Koku Anyidoho), pursuant to article 48(1)(9)(a) of the NDC constitution,” a statement from the party stated.



More soon...