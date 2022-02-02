NDC’s stance on E-Levy misplaced – Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is time to start doing things differently in Ghana – Ofori-Atta



E-Levy would ensure that we confront challenges with contributions from all Ghanaians - Ofori-Atta



Govt has performed tremendously well in the past five years - Finance minister



The Finance Minister Ken Ofori- Atta has said the stance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the E-levy is misplaced.



The minister who was reported to have said this by Asaase radio added that the NDC’s rejection of the E-Levy is resultant of their failure to understand that Ghana needs to start doing things differently.



“So, I think the NDC’s stance about not having E-Levy may be misplaced … It is not because they are not patriotic, but when we do the numbers, you will realise that clearly, we are at a point in our nation’s history that we need to do things differently,” he was quoted by asaaseradio.com.



According to Ofori-Atta, the E-Levy would help the country confront many of the challenges it is facing through the contribution of every Ghanaian.



“To be able to cross the issues that are confronting us such as youth unemployment, which affects all of us and really goes to the dignity of people who are home and the issue of our debt so that we can start mobilising our resources, but to be able to do that is to ensure that all of us contribute.



“So the argument could be killed immediately if you say that ..we have only 2.4 million people contributing taxes for the whole nation.., now that can’t be right, you know that,” he said.



The finance minister added that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed very well in the past five years.



“When you look really at what Akufo-Addo has done, there has never been interventions of that level, with regards to secondary education, healthcare, the under-privileged etc.,” he added.