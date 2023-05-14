NDC's 'shameful primaries won’t even happen in Sudan' - Presidential staffer 'cries' for Duffuor

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

A presidential staffer has given low marks to the National Democratic Congress for the conduct of its presidential and parliamentary primaries.



In the view of Samuel Bryan Buabeng, the process was a sham and turned out to be so shameful, such won't happen in Sudan.



In a tweet even as the NDC waited for results from some constituencies and for the presidential flagbearership race, he further chastized the party for forcing a leading presidential hopeful to back out.



"Fraudulent register! Sham elections! Nothing with the semblance of our enviable democratic disposition as a nation. I bet this shameful primaries won’t even happen in Sudan," he tweeted.



In a follow-up tweet, he stated: "First time in Ghana’s history, a presidential candidate has been frustrated to withdraw from the race barely hours to the election."



The candidate in question is former finance minister Kwabena Duffuor who withdrew from the three-man race with hours to opening of polls.



Duffuor cited dissatisfaction with the voter register and photo album for his decision to withdraw from the contest.



In the end, former president John Dramani Mahama won with 98.9% of valid votes cast whiles Kojo Bonsu came in second with 1.1% of votes.



Mahama will now lead the NDC into the 2024 elections as their presidential candidate. It is his fourth consecutive run for the top seat.



