NDC's return to power will be bad omen for Ghana's development - Obiri Boahen

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Deputy General Secretary for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Obiri Boahen has asked Ghanaians not to dream of the return of National Democratic Congress (NDC) into government



He is of the belief that Ghana’s development will be reversed should the NDC under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama be brought back to power.



Obiri Boahen indicated that Ghanaians saw John Dramani Mahama during the four years he was in power and he is sure he has nothing new to offer so it’s imperative that he is not made a choice in the 2024 election.



Obiri Boahen was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM when he made this known.



“I will not say that the NPP are angels but we are all aware of the fact that the NPP is far better than the NDC. Generally, the NDC cannot be compared to the NPP. Look at 37 the road Agyekum Kufour constructed to Aburi. Even with that the NPP does not boast with it.



"The NPP should not be worried because all the party needs at this moment is unity. We will not see the best of the country if NDC comes back to power. When President Mahama came to power we all saw what he did,” he said on OKAY FM.



Obiri Boahen noted that he is aware the NDC will present John Dramani Mahama but he will bring his candidate from the land of Mamprusi to neutralize him.