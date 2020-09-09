Politics of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

NDC’s promises outlandish – Sekou Nkrumah pooh-poohs manifesto promise

Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah, a former sympathizer of the opposition NDC has described the promises made in the party’s 2020 manifesto as "outlandish".



He questioned whether or not the party had costed all the outrageous promises made in the manifesto.



The NDC at the launch of its 2020 manifesto made a whole lot of promises to Ghanaians to be considered in December when the country heads to the polls to elect a president and 275 MPs for the next four years.



In the manifesto, the NDC stated amongst other things that when voted into power on December 7, they would: 1) provide free laptops for university students, 2) give free tertiary education for persons with disability, 3) give more loans for the youth in business, 4) increase loans under the Student Loan Trust Fund, 5) provide free primary health care, 6) free TVET, 7) one million jobs for the youth, 8) automatic employment for teachers after training school.



Others include four months maternity leave; fixing the economy; two-year tax holiday after setting up a business; free SHS continues but with abolished the double-track system; free job training for the less privilege and porters a.k.a Kayayei; free laptops for teachers; legalized commercial motorcycle passenger transport aka Okada business; 50 per cent school fees will be paid for second and subsequent academic years at the tertiary level; government funding of inter-schools competitions; establishment of Islamic SHS in every Zongo community; retention of NABCO beneficiaries; scrapping of the law banning salvaged vehicles; Tax incentives to landlords to reduce rent advance.



In response, Sekou Nkrumah on his Facebook timeline asked, “Going through the NDC manifesto, the thing that immediately comes to mind is: have they costed out their policies let alone provided details on how they would pay for these outlandish promises?”



He further questioned where the party will be getting its campaign money from.



Sekou again stated: “With NPP we know where the campaign money is coming from, rich Ghanaian elite (mainly Ashanti or Akan). But with the NDC, I really wonder where the campaign money comes from?”

