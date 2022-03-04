NDC’s petition to Commonwealth 'rubbish' – Abronye DC

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, has rebuked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), for petitioning the Commonwealth Secretariat to probe alleged human rights abuses under the Akufo-Addo government.



He said the petition is “ridiculous” and “rubbish” thus, won’t be treated with much attention by the Secretariat as expected.



The NDC petitioned the Commonwealth Secretariat to investigate and subsequently sanction the current administration over what the party calls bad governance and abuse of human rights.



“Since assuming the reins of power in 2016, the message of physical violence against political opponents that Nana Addo preached and championed before the 2016 general elections has turned into structural, institutional and systematic forms of violence in the form of human rights violations, harassment, and political persecutions against members and supporters of the NDC,” the petition read.



Though the NDC cited series of irregularities in their petition on Monday, March 1, 2022, Abronye DC, described their findings as worthless and one that seems like a “dumping site graphic.”



He stressed that as much as everyone has a place of eating, some prefer going to a dumping site to either eat or smoke marijuana and hence, end up picking “graphic papers” on the dumping site and forward them to the Secretariat of Commonwealth as a “petition.”



“That dumping site graphic paper given to the Commonwealth, they don’t have time to go through” Abronye DC told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on the Anopa Bofoↄ morning show on Angel FM.



The NPP communicator described the NDC’s concern as “dumping site graphics,” because this is not the first time the opposition party has petitioned an international body.



He cited an example from 2003 that “the same people [NDC] went to the ‘dumping site’ to pick the ‘same graphic’ and sent it to African Union (AU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the then NPP government was persecuting its members so they should intervene, but what happened, they were overlooked.”



Abronye concluded that, the NDC won’t receive even a “saliver” as a feedback from the Commonwealth.