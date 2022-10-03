NDC's performance unmatched in Ghana's history - Ofosu Ampofo

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has touted the achievements of the party in Ghana’s history.



He believes the party has an unmatched record compared to its main opponent New Patriotic Party and other parties.



Speaking at the launch of the administrative history book of the NDC in Tamale, Ofosu Ampofo said it was important for the party to trumpet its achievements especially since it coincided with the celebration of its thirtieth anniversary.



“Launching the book that talks about the administrative history of the NDC have come at a very tightening opportunity, especially at the time that the party is celebrating its 30th milestone and this is the icing on the cake for the celebration of 30 years of progressive contribution of our party towards the socio-economic development of our country.



“It is, therefore, necessary for us to know where we have come from, where we are today and where we are going in future.



”If we are to compare the performance of the NDC and the NPP for the past 30 years since we ushered in the democratic dispensation, the NDC has done far more than any other political parties in the history of this country. The performance of NDC is unmatched, if the history of Ghana is to be written” he said.



The NDC and the NPP have consistently dominated the political landscape since the ushering in of the Fourth Republic.



Both have normally had two terms in office once they assume power, however, the NPP looks to ‘break the 8’ in 2024 – an expression which means it wants to go beyond the two-term in office.



The two parties on several occasions accuse each other of mismanaging the economy. In recent times, the NDC has pointed to the depreciating Cedi, inflation rate and fuel prices hikes as evidence for it assertions.



