NDC’s performance in Tempane constituency is ‘retrogressive’ and ‘abysmal’ – Deputy YEA CEO

Politics of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Youth Employment Agency(YEA) and the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary aspirant for the Tempane Constituency in the Upper East region, Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru, has described the performance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency as retrogressive and abysmal.



The Deputy YEA CEO made these remarks when he submitted his forms to contest for the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP) parliamentary seat.



Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim, who will be contesting against a former deputy Attorney-General, Joseph Kpemka intimated that he is the best person to win the seat from the NDC following his exploits in the Tempane constituency.



“Today, the constituency under lawyer Kpemka’s leadership has regressed instead of progressing. We have put ourselves in reverse gear. That’s why I have decided to offer myself to appeal to the consciousness of the people of Tempane, asking them to give me the opportunity to be the parliamentary candidate and become the Member of Parliament to change the direction.



“We need somebody who understands the challenges and basic needs of the people of Tempane, and I, Ibrahim Bashiru, know and understand the needs of the people. I want this single opportunity to demonstrate my ability and network to the people of Tempane by bringing development and alleviating poverty,” citinewsroom.com quoted him as having said.



Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim emphasized that he would lobby for developmental projects to be provided in the community to alleviate the plight of the people.



“I have provided the young people of this constituency with much-needed jobs. I have assisted in recruiting over 40 people in the teaching field, over 1,535 in YEA, and many others in various institutions such as COCOBOD, SSNIT, and GWC, among others.



“I will adequately represent the constituents of Tempane in the Ghanaian Parliament and lobby for developmental projects, including hospitals, roads, schools, education, agriculture, and every single activity that is required to make life more meaningful in Tempane,” he added.



According to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) calendar for the elections, the parliamentary primaries nomination would be opened for orphan constituencies thus constituencies without NPP members of parliament on June 16, 2023, with the closing of nominations on July 14, 2023, with the elections scheduled to be conducted from August 1 to December 2, 2023.



Meanwhile, nominations for Sitting MPs would be opened on December 20, 2023, and close on January 4, 2024, with the elections slated for February 24, 2024.



