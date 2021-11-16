NDC's one million ballot papers allegations dubious, baseless – Attorney-General

Politics of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has described National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s allegations against the Electoral Commission as dubious and baseless.



According to him the Supreme Court has already dealt with the issues in the 2020 election petition.



He however wondered why the NDC would take the matter to the police as election results are not challenged at the police station but the Supreme Court.



“Election results are not challenged at the police station, but at the Supreme Court. It shows they are not serious. They just want to throw dust into the eyes of their supporters.”



Speaking at the opening of the Commonwealth Election Professionals (CEP) Initiative’s Africa Region Training Workshop being held in Accra yesterday, Mr. Dame said the issue of vote padding was dismissed by the Supreme Court.



“Such was the credibility of the election that the complaint of unfairness made by a losing candidate in the Supreme Court, bordering on allegations of what they described as wrong aggregation of votes and votes padding, was dismissed.”



He continued, “Even though subsequently proven to be untrue, collectively involved a merger of 6,622 votes – an amount patently insignificant to materially affect the outcome of the election in which the winner won by way over 500,000 votes.



“I understand now that rather strangely they have petitioned the Ghana Police Service, claiming, many months after losing the election petition, that over one million votes are now involved in their allegations of wrong aggregation of votes, unaccounted for votes.



“The Supreme Court has dealt with this matter, and this latest allegation is baseless with dubious intention,” the Dailyguide newspaper quoted him.



The National Democratic Congress(NDC) has said they have taken steps to lodge an official complaint to the police over the alleged printing of over one million excess ballot papers by the Electoral Commission(EC) before the 2020 elections.



This comes after the Electoral Commission urged the Ghana Police Service to investigate claims by former president John Mahama that there was over voting in the 2020 general elections.