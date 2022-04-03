NDC's management of the economy worse than Lucifer - Kwadaso MP

General News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwadaso MP speaks about Ghana's economy



NDC's performance in managing economy a spectacular failure - Dr. Kingsley Nyarko



I laugh when NDC say they manage economy better - Dr. Kingsley Nyarko



Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, has stated that in the management of an economy, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government was worse than Lucifer.



Touting the achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in the management of the economy over that of the NDC, he said that available figures support his assertions.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Friday, April 1, 2022, the MP said that he finds it funny when members of the NDC appear to want to downplay the achievements of this government in the economy.



“What we have on record is that the economy, prior to 2019, was very robust and strong because Nana Akufo-Addo was able to transform the fortunes of this country. Mr. Speaker, if you’d indulge me, I have here the GDP Growth Rate from 1966 to 2021 and I can tell you that from 2008 to 2021, this government has done far, far better than what the previous administration did.



“In 2008, the GDP growth that we left them was 9.2% and when they took over, instead of adding to it, it rather fell to 4.8%. we took 3.4 from them in 2016 and we increased it to 8.4%. if you look at the real performance of the economy, we have performed better than them even in the midst of COVID; they didn’t have COVID, nothing, but they failed woefully,” he said.



Dr. Kingsley Nyarko also described the performance of the NDC in the management of an economy as a ‘spectacular failure.’



“Mr. Speaker, the performance of the NDC was a spectacular failure and that of the NPP as we speak right now has been a spectacular success; they can’t come close to us.



“Under their watch, they mismanaged the economy, the cedi depreciated by 31.2% so, when I hear them talking, I laugh because I know within me that when it comes to the management of the economy, they are worse than Lucifer; they cannot transform the fortunes of this country,” he said.