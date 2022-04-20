NDC's likely win goes up in smoke with Mahama as leader, huge boost to 'Breaking The 8' - NPP

General News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a high probability of winning the 2024 election with a new candidate



According to the EIU, there will be no victory for the NDC if former President John Mahama who has led the party since 2012 leads again in 2024.



Reacting to this, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says EIU's analysis is "a huge boost to the NPP efforts of breaking the 8”.



The party is confident that the record of an NPP candidate will be better than that of former President John Mahama.



In a statement signed by its Director of Communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the "EIU implies that former President Mahama’s record of leadership is so poor that if he becomes the Candidate, the NDC predicted win goes up in smoke. This is a huge boost to the NPP effort of “breaking the 8”, since we are confident that the NPP Candidate will have a better governance record based on the cumulative achievements of the NPP in the 4th Republic.



Unfortunately, the EIU does not tell us how the NDC will come by its slim majority in Parliament. But given that Mahama is already the putative candidate, the EIU can comfortably say “we told you so” when the NPP breaks the eight with quality leadership and a strong policy performance that continues to deliver employment, increased infrastructure, and a higher profile against corruption".



"The EIU hangs its prediction on the usual assumption. That presidential power has been rotating over eight-year periods in the 4th Republic is a fact so far. If NDC wins, it will not be news. But if the NPP wins, it would be a remarkable achievement that would demonstrate the coming of age of electoral politics in Ghana. In other words, an NPP victory in 2024, popularly dubbed “breaking the 8” would be a more unusual event than an NDC victory based on the history of elections in the 4th Republic" the statement added.