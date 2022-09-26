NDC's flag bearer will serve as president for more than four years after 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi

Politics of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: Rexford Dede Baah-Nyarkoh

The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Badu Kobi has dropped another revelation about the 2024 general election.



It could be recalled that on September 18, 2022, Prophet Badu Kobi made it clear that the NPP will be declared the winning party for the 2024 elections. This generated several reactions on social media and several members of the NDC criticised him heavily.



However, speaking in church on Sunday morning, Prophet Badu Kobi revealed that the opposition party will be declared as the winning party for the 2024 election. According to him, the 2024 election will be the easiest and the toughest election of all time. He made it clear that the NDC will surely win.



Having said that, Prophet Badu Kobi added that the flag bearer of the NDC will not be in power for just four years but he will serve the country for more than one term as president.



"In 2024, NPP can do anything they want to do but they won't sit on the seat. The reason is that God will remove them. They can use soldiers but it won't work. Everything will turn against them even before the 2024 elections. You cannot say you came with God and now you are using strength."



"Whether Bawumia or anyone else, they won't win. Even as of now, Alan is leading Bawumia but they won't win the major election. The opposition will win the 2024 elections. It will be the easiest and toughest election. The opposition will win in just 6 hours and a lot of people will be jubilating. Their flag bearer will serve as president for more than four years," he said.